A Gainesville woman in her 80s was the 51st COVID-19-related death among Cooke County residents, officials announced Friday, Jan. 29.
Information provided by county officials indicated several county residents have died this year after testing positive for the coronavirus. Since Jan. 1, officials have announced the deaths of a Lake Kiowa man in his 50s; one man and one woman from Gainesville in their 60s; four women and one man from Gainesville in their 70s; two women and one man from Gainesville in their 80s; and one man in his 70s and another over 80 years old who lived in the unincorporated area of the county.
The county continues to encourage people who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to register for the county's vaccine waiting list. Signups are open for priority groups 1A and 1B, per state guidelines. Group 1A includes frontline healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities. Group 1B comprises people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, the disease caused by the pandemic coronavirus.
To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, visit the Cooke County website at www.co.cooke.tx.us. Click on "COVID-19 Vaccination Sign-up | CLICK HERE" in the red bar at the top of the county homepage. You need an email address, which will be used to contact you later. Officials advise to check your junk or spam folders regularly.
Those who need to be tested for the coronavirus can still get tested for free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout February at the Cooke County Fairgrounds barn at 1901 Justice Center Blvd., just off U.S. 82. The test administered is the Curative SARS-Cov-2 Assay oral swab.
Registration will be completed on site before test samples are taken. Pre-registration is allowed up to 48 hours prior to the desired testing date at https://curative.com/sites/10033. Results will be returned in about two to five days via text or email, a press release from the county states.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has recorded 3,277 cases of the coronavirus in county residents. Twenty-six Cooke County residents were hospitalized as of Friday, Jan. 29, according to information the county released Saturday, Jan. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.