A year later, pandemic has taken toll

Wednesday, March 17, will mark one year since former Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley declared a local public health emergency for the county in response to the emerging coronavirus pandemic. And what a year it’s been, says Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made the last 12 months extremely tough for everyone in Cooke County,” Starnes said Monday, March 15. “We have never seen a pandemic of this magnitude in our lifetime. We had emergency declarations, executive orders, school closings and non-essential businesses shutting down. We were told to stay in our homes, maintain social distancing and wear a mask to prevent the spread of the disease.”
Starnes, who was appointed county judge by members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court in January, said it was “impressive” to see how everyone came together to meet the challenges of testing for COVID-19, followed by the coordination of vaccinations.
“Training can prepare someone to deal with these types of situations, but the real learning happens when you take that knowledge and adapt it to the ever-changing circumstances that we have dealt with throughout this pandemic,” he said.
Last month, Cooke County Emergency Management, North Texas Medical Center, Muenster Memorial Hospital, local physicians and volunteers established a 1,000-shot-per-day vaccination center at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., according to the county judge.
“The team coordinating the vaccinations has received numerous compliments for their efficiency and convenience at the center,” Starnes said.
During commissioners’ court Monday, March 8, Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher estimated that 6,700 county residents would have had their first COVID-19 vaccinations by March 12 from providers in the area. He also said the county would have around 2,600 residents fully vaccinated, according to a previous Register report.
Starnes said the pandemic has been “devastating” to many area businesses.
“It was remarkable how many businesses in Cooke County found creative ways to conduct business while keeping employees and consumers safe,” he said. “Our businesses are recovering, but they will need our support more now than ever.”
The county was able to provide some monies to area schools from funding it received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, signed into law March 27, 2020. All schools but Sacred Heart received a portion of $97,275, according to County Auditor Shelly Atteberry.
The county, she said, received a total of $1,123,815 from the CARES Act. In addition, it received $321,495 in other grants to the Cooke County Jail; the Cooke County Library; Cooke County Emergency Medical Services; and the Cooke County Clerk’s Office, which used it to purchase election equipment.
Area hospitals have had beds the entire pandemic, according to Starnes. However, he said the pandemic is not over yet and residents still need to continue taking precautions.
Health officials advise wearing a mask, frequently sanitizing hands, avoiding large gatherings and keeping six feet away from someone not in your immediate household.
Through Friday, March 12, there were 85 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to the most recent tally released by county officials as of press time Monday. Twenty of those cases were hospitalized.
Fifty-nine county residents have died with the coronavirus. A total of 3,611 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
As of press time Monday, there were 29,478,109 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 535,406 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 2,727,462 reported cases and 46,423 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, officials said.
