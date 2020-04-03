Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center is trying to make the best of the situation as the new coronavirus’s impact has led to a wealth of complications for the organization.
Interim executive director Ginger Johnson, who has been with the agency since 2013, lauded her team for stepping up and finding ways to maintain services.
“As a whole my team has found creative ways to stay in contact with their clients,” Johnson said. “It means doing our case management or counseling differently, but I believe it is more important that we are able to check in and help clients as they navigate this situation. I believe it helps our clients with not feeling alone or cut off from help if or when they might need it.”
Johnson said the lack of face-to-face interaction is a detriment.
“Our ability to be out in the community, to do speaking engagements to get the word out as well as figuring out how to work through what I listed above,” Johnson said. “We are not doing any face-to-face meetings, with clients or otherwise, except for emergency situations where a client or one of our community partners reaches out for assistance.”
While some agencies may be affected from budget cuts, Johnson said there isn’t a worry of losing funding.
“We have several state and federal funders,” Johnson said. “They are all impacted by this as well. So we are getting guidance on how best to work through this. While funders may be slow to process reimbursements, we know they are doing their best. Most are making allowances for differing methods of connection that might not have been allowed before, but they understand that they are needed during this time.
“Next year’s funding cycle could be affected either positively or negatively, there is just no way to tell at this point.”
Johnson said staff is also funded through grants.
The community support Abigail’s Arms is receiving has been a huge help, according to Johnson.
“We have people that are dropping off toilet paper and we have a lot of community support,” Johnson said. “We’re proud that they’re still out there pulling for us and helping us out. It’s unique right now because we typically get regular donations, but since we can’t get more than one item at a time. It’s a struggle. It really does help us who are willing to pick up that one package and drop it off for us.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been reports about some agencies responding to an uptick in domestic violence-related calls.
According to Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton, officers responded to three reports of assault, one threat and eight disturbance calls from March 1- 31. The same time last year, officers responded to one theft report, one domestic disturbance, three disturbance calls, one citizen assist, two assault reports and one follow-up call, information provided by the police department shows.
McClinton said the March 2019 and 2020 numbers provided were related to domestics. She said the call type may not reflect the actual offense reported. Call types, she said, are entered by a communication operator based on information provided by the caller.
“Our child advocacy center is getting more referrals for interviews, and our shelter and non-shelter calls are steady with occasional spikes in calls,” Johnson said. “Our shelter is at capacity as usual. Number one, we have kind of spaced out our clients and while we have a few open rooms, we want them to maintain social distancing and not have to share a restroom. We’re consistently getting phone calls looking for a safe place to go.”
The biggest challenge to Abigail’s Arms is making sure everyone stays healthy and Johnson said her staff is adamant that they don’t close the doors.
As a result, Johnson is making a few tweaks to their approach.
“What I’ve done is tell my staff that it’s not so important to work through a particular case plan, but more important that they stay in touch and provide the support they need to make sure they don’t feel alone or stranded,” Johnson said.
