As of Tuesday, July 14, there were 54 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Wednesday.
There have also been two reported coronavirus-related fatalities. A total of 142 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
The tally released Wednesday, July 15, includes some results from a mobile testing site set up July 8-10 at North Texas Medical Center, officials indicated.
As of press time Wednesday, there were 3,465,031 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 136,940 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 279,577 reported cases and 3,362 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
