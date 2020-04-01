Adoptions fall, surrenders up at Noah's Ark Animal Shelter

Like many other companies and entities across the nation, Gainesville’s Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter is being hit hard by the new coronavirus.
Shelter administrator Nicole Pembroke said she hopes things turn around soon because the shelter is running out of options with what to do with its animals.
“We’ve seen a major slowdown, especially on adoptions,” Pembroke said. “There’s been a rise of owner surrender. We’ve had a little bit of a supply shortage because of the chaos.”
One fortunate result has been the support from people sending supplies into the shelter.
“We’ve had really great donations coming from the general public in that we greatly appreciate,” Pembroke said. “They’ve been really great. We made a supply list on our Facebook page and we’ve seen a great amount of generosity from people. We’ve been getting a lot of canned dog food. We’ve got bleach, detergent and any kind of soap. We even got a hammock for dogs. We’re always more than accepting of things because we do go through a lot of things.”
The shelter sends animals to other states if it is overfilled, but now states have begun to halt that process.
“I think probably the social distancing is leading to the slowdown,” Pembroke said. “It sounds very scary. We get to where we don’t have any room. If Illinois or Wisconsin shut us down, we’ll be kind of full and we don’t know what we’ll have to do. It’s really tough because we’ve been really blessed to have transports to help free up space and we don’t know what the future holds.”
Pembroke said she isn’t sure what is leading to the owner surrenders.
“I don’t know if it’s because families have lost their jobs or aren’t able to provide what they should normally do for their pets,” Pembroke said. “We also see people moving a lot. It’s tougher because we seem like we have more people wanting to owner surrender than strays that don’t have a home.”
Pembroke did have some advice for owners that were considering surrendering their pets.
“To people that are wanting to owner surrender, we try to let them know there are other ways to do it,” Pembroke said. “Adoptapet.com is good place where you can make a profile for your pet and explain about them. You can interview people to make sure it’s a good fit. We’ve had a few people say it worked out for them. They can also try Facebook or Craigslist.”
The shelter is unable to hold its adoption times at PetSmart or Petco, so that is another reason adoptions are struggling.
Noah’s Ark is recommending people make appointments ahead of time to limit the number of people inside and Pembroke is encouraging the public to adopt if they can.
“We have all sorts of dogs from mixed breeds and big and small,” Pembroke said. “We tell them to bring their own dogs to make sure our dogs get along with their dogs. Picture the animal in a nice cuddly home. We have tons to look at and to give a great home to. We don’t want to do off sites anymore and most of those have canceled all that. It’s pretty tough too.”
Call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.