Gainesville Municipal Airport has been awarded a $69,000 federal grant to aid in economic distress caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to a recent announcement by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office.
The funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. The CARES Act included $10 billion to be awarded to U.S. airports affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gainesville Municipal Airport Director David “Dave” Vinton said this week that a decision on what to do with the money will not be made until the funds are in the bank.
“We may have to use them for daily operating expenses as the main spirit of the CARES Act is to keep airports open and airport employees employed,” Vinton said. “However, I still do not have a timeline for this. Texas Department of Transportation Aviation is working with the Federal Aviation Administration District Office for guidance on the distribution.”
Vinton said Thursday, April 23, that two people, including himself, are employed full time at the airport, 2300 Airport Road.
March was still a “good month,” according to Vinton. The month included the inaugural Lonestar STOL Competition and Fly-in. April, he said, isn’t shaping up to be as good.
In April 2019, the airport sold more than 28,000 gallons of fuel. He said he’s looking at selling only 40% to 50% this month compared to the amount sold at this time last year.
“Not that we derive revenue from car rentals, but that is almost non-existent,” Vinton said. “Catering orders are also well below average for the month.”
On the upside, the airport is still processing requests for new hangar construction, according to Vinton.
The airport derives its income from hanger rent, land leases and fuel sales, according to a previous Register report.
“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Cornyn, R-Texas, said in a news release. “I commend both the Trump administration and leaders in Gainesville who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”
