Free coronavirus antibody testing for first responders begins Tuesday, June 2, according to the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center.
Tamara Sieger, JIC spokeswoman, said Monday, June 1, that the free antibody testing is by appointment only for all area first responders as well as Muenster and Gainesville city employees.
She said the testing will be conducted at the coronavirus testing site at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd.
Testing will be paid for through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Sieger said. The CARES Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. NTMC and Muenster Memorial Hospital are assisting with the tests, a news release issued Monday by the JIC states.
The antibody test that can show someone was previously infected is an IgG or IgM test, done rapidly in a medical provider’s office with a few drops of blood.
IgG/IgM rapid tests detect the presence of antibodies that a patient’s body built up in response to past or present infection from the coronavirus.
Results show up within minutes, according to a previous release from the JIC. A positive result means one of two things — either someone is either actively infected, or was in the past but is no longer, according to the release. The provider uses such results along with their own observations to determine an individual patient’s course of action.
The purpose of the testing is to determine the potential exposure of local first responders in order to determine possible immunity to the virus and help with education on the degrees of immunity, if any, for the future, Monday’s news release states.
The aggregate results will be provided at the conclusion of all testing, officials said.
Testing has been available through some medical providers “for a while now,” according to the JIC. It was unknown how many people have been tested as of press time.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
As of noon Monday, there was one active case of the coronavirus in Cooke County, information from the JIC shows. Sixteen county residents have recovered from the coronavirus and there have been no fatalities recorded among Cooke County residents, the JIC reported.
According to the JIC, 1,014 county residents have been tested for the virus. Of those, 759 are negative and 238 are pending results.
County statistics include residents of Cooke County only.
As of press time Monday, there were 1,799,747 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 104,702 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 64,652 reported cases and 1,675 deaths.
Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates as the situation surrounding the coronavirus is developing.
