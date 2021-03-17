The Chickasaw Nation is now offering COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to all area residents, the tribe announced Wednesday morning, March 17. There are no tribal citizenship, employee or state residency requirements.
"We are pleased to be part of a vaccination program that will help put an end to this pandemic," Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said in a press release. "Vaccinations are one of many measures we can take to help make our communities safer for everyone. Wearing masks, responsible distancing and washing our hands will help protect our family, friends and neighbors and quicken our return to a more normal state of affairs."
Dr. John Krueger, chief medical officer of the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health, said an exponential increase in supplies combined with a significant increase in the capacity to administer vaccinations enabled the expansion.
Individuals may schedule appointments online for a drive-thru vaccine in Ada, Oklahoma, or at one of the Chickasaw Nation satellite health clinics in Purcell, Ardmore or Tishomingo at COVIDVaccine.Chickasaw.net.
Recipients must be age 18 or older for the Moderna vaccine, and 16 or older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Health Dr. Charles Grim said that vaccinations are only one part of comprehensive public health measures needed to defeat the pandemic.
Those measures include wearing masks, responsible distancing, hand washing, limiting group size and effective ventilation systems.
Those currently diagnosed with COVID-19 must complete quarantine or isolation before scheduling an appointment.
The Chickasaw Nation strongly encourages individuals who have received a first dose of vaccine with another health care organization to complete their second dose with the same organization.
The Chickasaw Nation COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center is available 8 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays at 580-272-1339 to assist patients 65 and older or those with no internet access. The call center is closed weekends and on Chickasaw Nation holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.