The Cooke County Appraisal District is continuing to gear up for appraisal season, Chief Appraiser Doug Smithson said in a press release.
So far, state government has not issued any waivers or extensions related to this year’s appraisals, he said. Smithson’s office is seeking guidance from the governor’s office about its 2020 reappraisal plans and how they’ll impact those enduring economic hardship due to COVID-19.
Appraisal value notices are expected to be mailed soon and will follow the same process as normal.
“There is currently nothing in the property tax law to allow the current pandemic to factor into this year’s property tax appraisal valuation,” Smithson said in the release. “While we are all sympathetic to the situation we are facing, our hands are tied without the governor’s help. By not taking immediate action related to this year’s ad valorem appraisal process, the matter will only exacerbate an already serious time for Texans.”
For questions related to the appraisal district, call the district at 940-665-7651, fax 940-668-2587 or email cookecad@cookecad.org. The district asks that business be conducted by phone, fax or email if possible. Visits to the appraisal district offices at 201 N. Dixon St. will be restricted to the lobby until further notice and are meant only for those who must pay a tax bill or pick up or drop off documents.
