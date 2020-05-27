Aquatic park reopening: Lifeguard hiring, training coming up for summer

Get ready. The Leonard Park Aquatic Center is opening for the summer, City Manager Barry Sullivan said Wednesday, May 27.
“We are taking actions to open the aquatic center,” Sullivan told the Register. “It will take around three weeks to open.”
On Tuesday, May 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that water parks statewide are allowed to open at 25% occupancy beginning Friday, May 29. They had been closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Sullivan recently told the Register that the city’s aquatic center at 1000 W. California St. is considered a water park by the state.
Recreation Coordinator Sydney Kramer said Wednesday that 75 people are allowed at the city’s aquatic center under the governor’s guidelines.
Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department Director Patrick McCage said the city cannot open its aquatic center at more than 25% occupancy because the order from Abbott is specifically requesting to “maintain 25% for water parks.”
Sullivan explained that the city has to recruit and train lifeguards before the facility can open.
“Once we get the guards in place then we will be able to open the facility,” he said.
McCage said Wednesday that he’ll be excited for the pool to open once it’s fully staffed.
“We are currently in need of about 12 more guards,” McCage said. “I will be offering prerequisites starting Monday.”
Last year, there were 33 lifeguards on staff for the aquatic center, he said.
Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard can visit the city’s website at http://www.gainesville.tx.us/ and search under the “jobs” tab for an application, according to McCage.
The aquatic center, which opened in 2013, features an 18-foot water slide, drop slide, diving board and climbing wall, according to previous Register reports.
A post on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states “there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.”
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
As of noon Wednesday, there were three active cases of the coronavirus in Cooke County, information from the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center shows. Thirteen county residents have recovered from the coronavirus and there have been no fatalities recorded among Cooke County residents, the JIC reported.
According to the JIC, 953 county residents have been tested for the virus. Of those, 656 are negative and 281 are pending results.
County statistics include residents of Cooke County only.
As of press time Wednesday, there were 1,694,599 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 99,983 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 57,292 reported cases and 1,547 deaths.
Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates as the situation surrounding the coronavirus is developing.
