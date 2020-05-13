“It was very eerie.”
When Muenster’s Brandi Carney and four of her coworkers traveled to New York to help out with the coronavirus pandemic, what they saw during their three weeks there was both eye-opening and at times discouraging.
Carney is an operating room manager at Baylor Scott & White in Denton and has been working there for 11 years.
When one of her coworkers, Lindsay resident Gayle Caillier, and her daughter Megan decided to go to New York to help out, Carney was instantly on board.
Feeling as if they could be more helpful at one of the biggest hot spots for COVID-19, the group of five healthcare workers left April 16.
“We had tossed around the idea at work and our volume had been really down with elective surgeries and we kind of felt we could be doing more,” Carney said. “Gayle and Megan decided to go and called me and I told them I had been thinking about it as well. We’re watching on the news that nurses were really understaffed and overworked and thought, this is our time to do it.”
Leaving her family was a difficult decision, but the support she received from her husband Brady and her kids helped give her the confidence to go.
“We talked about it and I told him that it was heavy on my mind,” Carney said. “I didn’t have to reason with him and he was very scared about me going. He told me that this is what I trained to do and I’ve trained to help people. We decided that I could go and that there was something I could do. Where would they put us, we had no idea. My kiddos were scared.”
Carney said she was a little nervous about the unknown aspects of the situation and that it was hard to prepare for something they didn’t know anything about.
They knew they could take care of patients, so they would figure it out as they go.
“There was definitely a shock,” Carney said. “All of us have different backgrounds and to not really know exactly what we were going to do was a shock. There was nobody in the airport. It was very quiet and nothing like you’ve seen in your life. Everyone has on gloves and masks. Everyone is keeping their distance from you. To see Times Square with all the lights and no one out was so different. You expect to hear all the honking horns.”
Carney started out at a trauma center in the Bronx, where she said the situation was bleak.
“It was super busy and by the time we got there, those sick people had moved to other floors and they had to convert their ERs there to ICUs,” Carney said. “The ER director there told us that people were dying at home because they were too scared to come into the hospital.”
Caillier is the administrator at Baylor Scott & White. Everyone that went worked at different facilities and Caillier said it was a distressing start to her time in New York.
“After my second day, I thought what did I do,” Caillier said. “I seriously thought that I wanted to go back to my normal job. They opened up surgery two days in and I was kind of hoping my boss would tell me I had to come back.”
Then, after several days, Carney moved to a long-term facility in Brooklyn.
“Their numbers were really increasing,” Carney said. “They were taking them from the hospital to going to that facility to take care of them. They had local nurses that had been at the job for 20-plus years but the census for their floors was increasing. They were mixing some positive and negative patients because they were running out of room. It was a trend we kept seeing happen.”
Carney said the local staff was grateful to see the visiting personnel.
“They were grateful to see us because there were just three people taking care of all the people on the floor,” Carney said. “They were very understaffed and overworked. They had been asking for help for weeks and no one was telling them when it was coming. Finally when we showed up, they said they saw the light at the end of the tunnel.”
One of the most challenging aspects to the trip was the sheer toll it was taking on their bodies and Carney said the group text between everyone that went kept their spirits up.
“The scariest issue that all of us faced were the PPE and not knowing if we were going to have enough,” Carney said of personal protective equipment. “We had to use our masks for all five days. We would keep it in a brown paper bag and then put a regular procedure mask on it. There were days that we didn’t have enough procedure wipes. We weren’t sure when we were going to get more. You’re not used to that and we were using whatever we had to get the job done.”
Carney said she video chatted with her family every day, but she didn’t have much time for anything else.
“Our days would start between 4:30-5 and there was a 50-minute commute to Brooklyn,” Carney said. “I would get back around 8:30. It was a 15-hour day. We had a process once we got back to the hotel. There were eight to 10 buses of nurses. You would decontaminate your shoes and immediately shower. We had to sanitize anything we had with us.”
The group returned Friday, May 8, and Caillier said despite how difficult it was, she is glad she went.
“It was definitely a good experience just to see the difference in health care in New York compared to here,” Caillier said. “The facility I was at was homeless and uninsured. I probably saw a different side of it than others did. We couldn’t place them anywhere. They were ready to be discharged but they didn’t have anywhere to go.”
Carney said it was the hardest job she’s ever done as a nurse and that it really made her appreciate her current job.
“The whole goal was to give our heart and expertise,” Carney said. “If you can test one or 10 people that was a success. It was to get up, go to work and do it all over again.”
Once Caillier returned to her family, she felt a weight lifted off her shoulders.
“I was very ecstatic to see him,” Caillier said, referring to her husband. “He shouldn’t have hugged me or kissed my mask, but he did. He was so worried that we would get sick there and not come home. I got to see the grandkids the next day. It was very nice and good to get to back a normal life and I feel lazy now. I think we all have a newfound appreciation and respect for the jobs we have right now.”
