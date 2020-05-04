Visitors are slowly coming back to the Frank Buck Zoo.
The zoo, 1000 W. California St., greeted 41 people Friday, May 1, after getting the green light to reopen at 50% capacity, according to Director Susan Kleven. The Gainesville zoo has been closed since March 17 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
She said 170 people came to the zoo on Saturday, May 2, and 129 visited Sunday, May 3.
“I think people are slowly venturing out,” Kleven said.
While 170 might seem like many, it’s not even half of the facility’s 50% allowable capacity. Kleven said the zoo can have up to 365 visitors at one time under current guidelines from local government.
This time of year is usually the busiest for everyone at Frank Buck Zoo. Kleven said school groups could bring in 1,500 to 2,000 people in the mornings.
“Without the school groups there’s not a lot of people here so social distancing is not an issue,” Kleven said. “I think people should feel pretty safe visiting in the morning when it’s nicer because we just don’t have the school groups we typically have.”
Kleven said the zoo is now offering an early bird walking pass which allows visitors to be at the zoo at 8 a.m. to walk around before opening to the general public at 10 a.m. Annual pass holders will still be able to come in at 9 a.m., she said.
Safety is the utmost importance and zoo officials are asking visitors to take precautions by keeping 6 feet apart from other visitors, zoo staff and the animals. Visitors are also asked to start touring the zoo by turning right so there isn’t anyone passing one another, Kleven said.
Visitors should also use the hand washing station or one of the hand sanitizing stations as needed, Kleven said while adding that everyone should avoid touching surfaces of any kind.
All hands-on experiences are closed. That includes the petting zoo, she said. The dining deck and the Savannah Outlook are also blocked off.
The zoo staff is doing their part to limit the spread of the coronavirus, too. While some safety measures — such as wearing masks— have already been in place for certain tasks, they are now being implemented across the facility to “be on the safe side,” according to Kleven.
“Everyone seems to be observing all the things we put in place for social distancing and that sort of thing,” Kleven said Monday morning, May 4, of visitors. “So far everybody’s been great.”
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. As of press time Monday, there were 1,176,905 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 68,387 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 32,582 reported cases and 892 deaths.
As of noon Monday, there were four active cases of the coronavirus countywide and seven people who had recovered, according to the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center.
A total of 330 county residents have been tested for the virus, information from the JIC shows. Of those, 301 are negative and 18 are pending results. It takes two to three days for test results to come back after lab specimens are sent.
City Manager Barry Sullivan has said more residents have been tested. However, the JIC does not receive statistics for residents tested outside of the county unless one happens to test positive, according to archived Register reports.
County statistics include residents of Cooke County only. Two health care workers who are employed in Cooke County but don’t reside here had tested positive earlier for the new coronavirus, the Register previously reported.
