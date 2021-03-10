It’s official. You can visit Johnson Branch State Park east of Valley View without worrying about pandemic-related capacity limits.
The unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park went to 100% capacity today, Wednesday, March 10, as the state park system announced it was lifting restrictions that had been in place at varying levels since the coronavirus pandemic hit Texas about a year ago. Parks across the state lifted caps on visitors and campers Wednesday, though some parks were still limiting visits mainly due to repairs being carried out after Winter Storm Uri in February.
Limits on group sizes are also lifted, but parks officials say mask use is “strongly encouraged,” especially if visitors enter a building or when it’s not possible to remain socially distanced.
There’s parking at Johnson Branch for 650 vehicles, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, counting both camping accommodations and day-use parking areas. It’ll be the first time in about a year that the park will be permitted to fill up.
Since April 2020, visitors have had to reserve entry in advance as parks limited how many could visit at one time. Johnson Branch capped visits to as little as a tenth of the usual capacity last spring, when flooding forced closure of day-use parking areas and pandemic-related restrictions reduced the remaining capacity.
Although the TPWD is no longer restricting visits due to the coronavirus, officials say some parks may still reach capacity for both camping and day use during holidays and weekends.
If a park isn’t at capacity, though, day visitors will be welcomed whether they have a reservation or not.
Except at some parks with major tourist draw, “you can go to the park and go into the office and get a day pass now,” TPWD spokeswoman Megan Radke said. “You don’t need to reserve one, though we do recommend it.”
Johnson Branch saw a 45% increase in the number of park visitors in January 2021 compared to January 2020, according to the most recent statistics available from the TPWD. This January, the park recorded 6,167 day visits compared to 4,254 the previous January.
Now that limits are lifted, campers can reserve one of 76 campsites with electricity or 57 primitive sites. The park has a total of 104 electric and 75 primitive campsites, but 10 electric sites are held for park hosts and the rest are for walk-up campsite rental the day of arrival, according to TPWD spokesman Kirk McDonnell.
Campsites may be reserved by calling the TPWD Customer Service Center at 512-389-8900 or visiting texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com. Day passes may still be reserved, too. For updates on local park facilities, check the Johnson Branch park’s Facebook page or call the park office at 940-637-2294.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is located off Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
