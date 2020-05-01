Back to the boats: Some restrictions remain as state park slowly reopens

Staff at the Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park southeast of Valley View were readying the park’s fish cleaning station and some restrooms to open Saturday, May 2, as the park reopens its boat ramps after springtime flooding.
The state park has been dealing with two different calamities — the COVID-19 pandemic and seasonal flooding — that effectively closed much of the park for the last few weeks, but Superintendent Greg Waller says the boat ramps are back open and he hopes to have day use areas reopened shortly, once flooding drains away fully.
“It’s been completely different,” Waller said Friday, May 1, about leading the park this spring. “I’ve been with parks off and on since ’01, and this is a different time… flooding is one thing, but we also have to worry about social distancing.”
Flooding closed the Johnson Branch boat ramp in mid-March, about the same time that the COVID-19 pandemic forced the park to cancel interpretive events. More measures designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, went into effect in April at all state parks. Since April 1, visitors have had to reserve entry in advance as parks limited how many could visit at one time.
During the same period, Johnson Branch saw its day use areas get flooded out and had to shut them down regardless of the coronavirus. The park announced March 29 on social media that its swim beach and day use areas were closed, as well as its DORBA trails, named for the Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association which sponsored them.
“In the past, we used to try to leave as much open as we could,” Waller said. “Staff would post signs and caution tape to mark specific areas or trail portions that weren’t open due to flooding.” However, he said, “people wouldn’t obey the flagging and the signs.”
Because of that, Waller explained, the park now closes an entire day use area until all related portions are no longer flooded.
“That’s the only reason we don’t have day use open right now,” he said. Water has been subsiding recently, though, so he hopes to have them back open soon.
“We’re very close,” he said.
In the meantime, park capacity is down to about a tenth of what it usually is. At Johnson Branch, Waller said, visits are currently limited to 60 vehicles a day for two reasons: Parking in day use areas is closed, and visits for what’s left open, like the boat ramps and the park’s one concrete loop trail, are capped based on statewide capacity restrictions.
“That’s really limited, because normally that’s over 600 cars” when day use parking is open, Waller said. “Hopefully that’ll change soon.”
He said Friday afternoon that park visit reservations were already full for Saturday.
This week, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that it was relaxing a restriction on the size of groups it would allow at state parks. Previously, groups were limited to no more than five people. Now, households or families with more than five people may visit the park together. Groups of people that aren’t from the same household or family must still be no larger than five.
Masks are no longer required for visitors, too, but are “strongly encouraged,” Waller said. “It’s just for an overabundance of caution and for the safety of everyone… based on the guidelines of the CDC,” referring to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC has said anyone visiting a public area where other social distancing measures are hard to maintain, such as a grocery store or pharmacy, should wear a cloth face covering to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
While Waller hopes to reopen day use areas soon, overnight camping is still shut down at parks statewide. TPWD spokeswoman Stephanie Garcia said the parks system had not set a date to allow camping again and had no estimate of when that information might be announced.
“As soon as we know anything we’ll definitely be announcing it,” Garcia said.
Day use reservation in advance may be done either by calling the Customer Service Center at 512-389-8900 or visiting texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com. For updates, check the park’s Facebook page or call the park office at 940-637-2294. Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is located off Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
