The Better Business Bureau’s Texas Senior Medicare Patrol is warning Texans about several scams that have recently been reported to the Federal Trade Commission in relation to stimulus checks.
The government is preparing to distribute stimulus checks to help provide relief to households in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scammers are already using the opportunity to steal people’s stimulus funds or their identity by getting access to personal information.
The Better Business Bureau advises people to be aware of the following types of scams:
—Fake stimulus checks. There are fake checks circulating right now, but in reality, it will take at least three weeks for direct deposits to land and up to 10 weeks for paper checks to arrive by mail. If you receive any checks now, it is a fraud. Telltale signs are checks written in odd amounts or include cents, or a check that requires you to verify receipt online or by calling a number.
—Social media, phone calls or text messages claiming to get in touch with you. Scammers are reaching out to people online on social media platforms or by sending text messages with claims they are from the IRS or other government agency and are trying to get in touch with you regarding your stimulus check. The Better Business Bureau advises to ignore or delete such messages. The U.S. government will never reach out to taxpayers via any social media platform or by text.
—Scammers pose as a government agency and will send a link to a website to verify personal information. The government already has the information it needs and will not reach out to you for verification of your Social Security number or other personal identification.
—Processing fee. Scammers pose as the IRS or other government agency claiming you can receive your stimulus check faster if you pay a processing fee. There is no such thing and there is no way to speed up the IRS payment process.
The IRS will never call or email you to verify any personal information, according to the Better Business Bureau. That includes your Social Security number, bank account number or anything that allows access to your identity. If you receive a call or email saying they are from the IRS or U.S. Treasury, hang up or delete it.
