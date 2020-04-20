RibCrib restaurant in Gainesville is doing its best to help out its customers and their food needs, so it has launched an essentials grocery program that allows them to purchase high-demand grocery and pantry items such as milk, eggs, fresh vegetables and an assortment of meat in bulk.
General Manager Nate Bruce, who has been working at RibCrib, 101 I-35, for four years, said so far people have been taking an advantage of the program, but not to an overwhelming level.
“It’s been toilet paper or raw chicken or it might be cheese, chicken or raw hamburger meat,” Bruce said. “We have a little bit of everything. Anything we have on the menu, we’re selling that by the pound or package.”
Bruce said he his hoping RibCrib can continue to offer the service, even after things return to normal.
“Our prices are competitive with what you would get in the grocery store, so we’re hoping to keep it rolling in the future,” Bruce said. “As long as it helps people, we’re going to keep it going as long as we can. A lot of the reason we are able to do this is because of the emergency declaration. Thanks to Governor Abbott, we’ve been able to do this because we weren’t able to do this a few months ago.”
Before, RibCrib wasn’t able to sell raw meat, but now that restriction has been temporarily put on hold.
“Everything had to be cooked,” Bruce said. “With items being out and us being able to order it wholesale, it’s a good idea for us to get people meat, especially with grocery stores unable to keep it on shelf. A lot of stores have limits. If you’ve got a family, it’s not going to go very far in the house with just a pound. It’s an avenue for us to get around that issue. We’re just weighing it out and selling it to whoever needs it.”
Bruce was born and raised in Gainesville, so he said it is especially gratifying to help out during this downturn.
“My family is from here,” Bruce said. “My kids go to school here, so we’re invested heavily in the community. We’re not just helping anybody. We’re helping our neighbors, friends and our community. That’s what it’s all about.”
Bruce said RibCrib has had to reorganize its entire business into curbside service and that its business has been significantly slowed.
“We don’t have any servers or bartenders in the building,” Bruce said. “We have a host who is doing the curbside service part of it and several cooks. It’s definitely changed. We were doing about 15% of normal business the first couple weeks and now it’s slowly creeping back up to 25-30%. People are understanding that there is a safe way to do it.”
RibCrib has instituted new sanitation protocols, but Bruce said not much has needed to change.
“We use gloves which isn’t out of the ordinary, but as far as kitchen guidelines go, nothing has changed because we already had high standards,” Bruce said. “We wear gloves and now we stand 6 feet away. We’re careful when we hand it to you. We make it easily accessible and easy to grab. We use commercial grade sanitizer and every 30 minutes we wipe down door handles and even pens that people use to sign credit card receipts.”
Times have been tough for RibCrib and Bruce, particularly when he had to lay off the majority of his staff.
“I had to layoff 75% of my staff and they are on pause right now,” Bruce said. “I’ve rotated my servers throughout to give them some hours and cash flow. It was heartbreaking. It was the worst week of my career and I’ve been doing this for 20 years now. It was definitely tough. We’re looking forward to when everybody comes back.”
Bruce said he can’t wait until things get back to normal.
“I think we’ll have a hard time keeping up because people are going to be ready to go out and be around people,” Bruce said. “I expect the next month to be pretty slow to get the ball rolling and the economy going again, but this can’t last forever and I think everyone in the service industry will earn lots of money again. As long as we take care of our employees, the business will be taken care of as well. We just have to make sure we get them back as close to normal as possible.”
