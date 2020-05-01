BBQ restaurant reopens at 50%

RibCrib is officially back in business.
While the Gainesville business was offering curbside service the past several weeks, on Friday, May 1, it opened its doors to dine-in service with several safety protocols in place.
General Manager Nate Bruce said the BBQ chain had its staff meeting on Thursday to get a plan in place and was able to execute that plan Friday.
“We sanitized all the stables and got the store back to opening conditions,” Bruce said. “We organized our tables to strict social distancing guidelines and we’ve put some of those tables outside. Getting ahold of face masks has been an issue, but we are using gloves and are still following our strict guidelines.”
When the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on business, Bruce had to lay off the majority of his staff and he called that week the worst of his professional career.
Now that dining room business is back, Bruce was able to rehire 95% of the staff.
“There were a couple that were apprehensive that had some sort of asthma or illness and I’m working with those guys,” Bruce said. “It’s a huge relief because you never know how things are going to go because they were laid off for the better part of two months. It felt like an eternity.”
Bruce said he and the rest of the employees are excited to see familiar faces around town and that there is a little anxiety to opening, but they are taking all precautions they can.
“We’re ready to see the ones that come in and see us day in and day out,” Bruce said. “We’re ready to hear how they’ve been doing and how their family is. That’s a lot of what makes this job enjoyable is the people that come in and spending some time with them.”
Texas Gov. Abbott laid out occupancy guidelines in his executive order, stating that dining rooms were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity in certain counties.
Even before that information was released, Bruce said that was the number he was also targeting for reopening.
“Whenever I sat down with the city manager, they wanted to have their ducks in a row of what they would put in place,” Bruce said. “We were looking at 50% occupancy and that’s what I suggested. I’m leaning toward this is what would have happened anyways. It gets the ball rolling and it’s not overwhelming. We’re going to do the best we can and make sure everyone is safe.”
There are several facets of opening that kept Bruce up at night, but for the most part, everything has been ironed out and he expects things to go smoothly over the next few weeks.
“We were worried about how operations were going to work because we weren’t sure how serving food would be,” Bruce said. “All of our utensils are disposable. We were worried about having enough of anything and everything. We looked back at sales from a year or two ago, but right now, we don’t know what to expect. We don’t know how much food to order or how much to cook. Right now it takes four to 12 hours to cook, so it’s not something we can just rush.”
Bruce said RibCrib will be paying special attention to the health of his employees to prevent any spread of sickness.
“The health and well-being of our staff and community is our main concern,” Bruce said. “You have to be aware of the situation. Our employees are supposed to check their temperatures before they come to work and make sure they don’t have anything over 99 degrees or if they have a scratchy throat, that they stay home. It’s no harm no foul. Come back to work when you feel better.
“Right now, we definitely have to take more precautions. With this, even around flu season, we do the same thing. We take these precautions every year.”
Along with disposable cutlery and the sanitization guidelines RibCrib already put into place weeks ago, the corporate office out of Tulsa printed single-use menus for customers.
“We’ve also got QR codes that you can scan with your phone and pull it up that way,” Bruce said. “If you prefer to use silverware, we do have that as well. I don’t think we’ll run out of plasticware yet, but I think that could be a concern in the future. That’s a lot of plasticware. We still use gloves for anyone that handles any food. We’ve still got commercial grade sanitizer that we use that comes into contact with any food or employee.”
RibCrib will cut back its closing from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will open at 11 a.m.
Bruce said that last hour of business wasn’t too lucrative anyways, so that will allow it to save on labor. Those hours could change, Bruce said.
The occupancy for the building at 101 I-35 was 200 people and that has been cut to 100 now. Bruce said RibCrib was getting phone calls Thursday with interest of opening soon and he said it seems like everyone is excited to return to some semblance of normalcy.
“We’re just kind of winging it [Friday] and we’ll have a better plan for the next few days,” Bruce said. “At about 11:30, we were about half of what our occupancy allowed. It seems like people want to be out and they’re excited to be able to come to eat.”
