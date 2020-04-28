Better than a birthday party

Gavin Koerbacher was all set to celebrate a few special moments in his life. Not only does Gavin turn 10 years old Wednesday, April 29, but he was set to have tests done after the two-year anniversary of his epilepsy diagnosis.
But the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on those tests that would allow him to stop taking his medicine. His mother, Dixie McGinnis, said Gavin was severely disappointed.
McGinnis was trying to think of ways to cheer him up and she came across some Gainesville police officers who were happy to help.
On Saturday, April 25, Gainesville police cars and fire trucks came blazing down their street to surprise Koerbacher, who said aside from the loud noises that he was overjoyed.
“It was weird because I didn’t even know,” McGinnis said. “I was looking out my window and I didn’t see anything. My mom told me not to go out of my room and then the next thing I knew, everyone was going by the house. It felt good, but it was too loud. It was one of the couple times I got to go outside.”
McGinnis said not having his two-year tests done was extremely disheartening to Gavin.
“He was supposed to have a two-year test done to allow him to stop taking medication for his seizures and it was canceled,” McGinnis said. “He was very disappointed, and he was pissed. He wants off his medication. After we explained it to him, he kind of understood, but he’s kind of resentful.”
Once the cavalcade of vehicles drove by, McGinnis said the look on her son’s face was more than worth it.
“There is nothing I want more than my children to be happy,” McGinnis said. “For it to be his birthday and his two-year anniversary and for him to not have a party and have his friends over, to see the smile on his face, I can’t even describe it. It was very heartwarming. All I can do is cry. For people to take time out of their day to make a child happy even for just five minutes during this pandemic, it’s astounding. This is something he’s going to remember forever.”
McGinnis had been struggling to think of ideas to celebrate her son’s birthday and locked herself in her garage for hours making a life-sized birthday card.
“Just like any other parent, I had no idea what to do,” McGinnis said. “I was talking to my husband about what to do for his birthday and what to do for his two-year anniversary. I have epilepsy as well so I understand his frustration. We couldn’t have a birthday party or go outside. We couldn’t do anything. I tried to think of anything.”
Finally, McGinnis she got the idea from TV. Seeing a similar report brought tears to her eyes. One day she saw two police officers on the corner one day and took a chance they would be willing to help.
“It just hit me to stop and talk to them,” McGinnis said. “I told Gavin to stay in the car and I asked them about an idea I had. I told them I was wondering if they could drive down the street and honk or whatever to celebrate his two-year anniversary and his birthday. I gave the policemen my number and they said they’d head out. There were seven police cars and a fire truck. I was more shocked than I think Gavin was.”
Tamara Sieger, the city of Gainesville’s public information officer for the COVID-19 response team, said local fire and police leadership were “not aware of the event and the participation was an oversight.”
“Public safety resources are limited due to mitigation and response efforts, particularly related to COVID-19,” Sieger said. “We are also following guidance to encourage residents to stay home and avoid any nonessential travel.”
Both Gainesville Fire-Rescue and the Gainesville Police Department have had a growing number of requests to be in drive-by events, she said.
“We will unfortunately not be able to participate further so we may focus our resources on providing the best public safety possible,” Sieger said. “We enjoy engaging with the public and look forward to the day police officers and firefighters may reengage more with the citizens we serve.”
McGinnis said not being to be outdoors has been tough on Gavin.
“He loves to be outside doing basketball, football and fishing,” McGinnis said. “It’s like that with all the kids. Normalcy is kind of out of the question. It’s not just hard for the adults, but it’s hard for the kids too, especially with his condition not being able to do normal things like other kids.”
After the parade of support came through, McGinnis said Gavin bragged to his friends how much fun he had.
“I asked him what he thought and he said it was pretty cool and thanked me and boys rarely ever say thank you,” McGinnis said. “He was shocked. He bragged about it to his friends and he smiled really big, which I hadn’t seen in a while. I think he even made a Tiktok about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.