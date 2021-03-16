State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, filed Senate Bill 22, the First Responders Pandemic Care Act, to provide first responders who die from or suffer complications related to COVID-19 with the benefits or compensation associated with treatment costs.
SB 22 would establish a statutory presumption for first responders who die or suffer complications related to any disease that is the basis for a disaster declared by the governor, like COVID-19. Additionally, the legislation would classify the deaths of first responders from COVID-19 as a line-of-duty death and ensure survivors receive the proper benefits that are due.
Currently, many first responders who contract COVID-19 must have proof that the exposure occurred during their work duties, according to a press release from Springer’s office.
Springer was elected in a December 2020 runoff to represent state Senate District 30, which includes Cooke County.
