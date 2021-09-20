North Texas Medical Center is hosting a bus blood drive Thursday. The buses will be in the front parking lot of the hospital, 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, go to www.carterbloodcare.org.
Donor should remember to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation and present a government-issued photo ID each time they give blood.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
