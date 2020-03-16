Border Casino north of Gainesville announced Monday afternoon, March 16, that it too would close for more than two weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The announcement came shortly after WinStar World Casino and Resort would be closing its casino, stores and restaurants until March 31.
The full statement from Border Casino is below:
"The health and safety of our patrons and employees is of paramount importance. While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) at Border Casino, we have determined it is in the best interest of our patrons and employees to temporarily close the casino in accordance with health official directives discouraging mass gatherings of 50 people or more to slow the transmission of this virus. The CTS at Thackerville will remain open.
"This closure will begin tonight, Monday, March 16 at midnight until March 31. We will post updates to our website based upon the best available information and through social media as they occur."
