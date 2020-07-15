The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County reopened this week after an employee who tested positive for the coronavirus has recovered.
The facility at 315 N. Denton St. reopened Monday, July 13, and B&GC CEO Josh Chapman said anyone else that was potentially exposed to the pandemic virus was tested and their results came back negative.
The employee that tested positive June 29 is back to work, Chapman said.
Chapman said they had two options with what to do upon learning of the employee that tested positive and that they were always going to err on the side of caution.
“We could try to guess and try to quarantine parts of it, but as we traced through everything and worked with the Cooke County Emergency Management team, we decided that because there could be other people infected, we didn’t want to risk it and anybody that would be asymptomatic would pass through their contagious phase,” Chapman said.
Chapman lauded the Cooke County Emergency Management team for its help during the past several weeks.
“They’ve been a phenomenal resource providing guidance to let our organization operate safely and allow us to work with our kids and provide us opportunities and let us do it as safe as we can,” Chapman said. “They really provide guidance and clarification. We’re not epidemiologists or public health officials, so we were able to figure out the best practices. That’s been the most helpful part. They’ve been on top of it.”
It was an easy decision to shut down, Chapman said, but he noted that it was difficult to be away from the kids for two weeks.
“I will be able to always rest my head and be at peace if I overreact when it comes to providing a safe environment,” Chapman said. “I will never be able to forgive myself if something happens to someone that I look after. On the flip side, it’s not fun. Whether it’s inconveniencing parents or kids getting out of their routine, it’s hard. The activities and programs we offer daily to instill character and it stinks. We didn’t come to work at the Boys & Girls Clubs to work at home.”
Chapman said he understood that shutting down would have some rough effects on the community, both economically and socially.
“There is a ripple effect,” Chapman said. “We worry about with us not providing nutritious meals and snacks, are those kids getting those? We feel like we’ve done a good job communicating that GISD and other resources are providing food. As an employer, we all have our personal lives and bills we need to pay, we’ve been lucky to be able to continue to do that, but it puts a strain on our operations.”
Finally being able to return to work and provide the kids with a safe space to be in was awesome, Chapman said.
“It’s kind of getting the band back together,” Chapman said. “Kids were excited to get back in and see their friends. We were excited to see them. We’re all best friends. It’s just like we’re all best friends and it was like no time had passed so it was good.”
Chapman said he and his staff broke down all their procedures down and that they are constantly evaluating them in conjunction with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Specifically, Chapman said they looked every procedure, during its operating hours, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“To have someone that was positive that was working, I think it speaks to the amazing job my team has done to make sure that the safeguards were in place and nobody came up positive that we know of,” Chapman said. “We’ve made sure we’re social distancing and wearing masks. All my staff has been in masks since May. We’re making sure we’re really enforcing good hand hygiene. We make it fun for the kids, so we sing the happy birthday song to get the right amount of time.”
The club has instituted a group procedure that sees 10 different groups of kids in teams with names such as the Red Robins, Green Geckos or the Purple Panthers.
The groups are constantly rotating every 12 to 15 minutes so cleaning crews can follow behind them to sanitize.
“We have multiple rotation spots,” Chapman said. “They stay in their groups and we want to build community with our kids to make it fun. They go to their same space and they know they’re a Red Robin that they go to a certain room. We serve them breakfast in their space. There are always two spots open. We’re constantly rotating, and the cleaning crew will clean after that group.”
Chapman lauded his staff for the job they have done during the past several weeks and has challenged them to nearly memorize each word of the CDC recommendations that are handed down.
“The fact that no one else got sick and if you put in that hard work and execute consistently and support each other as a team, it can be done with a lot of work,” Chapman said. “We’ve got high standards and high expectations. We come to work to be great and we take it seriously that people are entrusting us with the care of their kids.”
The club is running at about 33% capacity and 20% on average per day. A total of 120 kids registered for this summer and about 70 per day attend, compared to the 500 kids that register in a normal summer and the 350-400 that attend daily.
Chapman said the entire club has taken the approach that its role to serve kids is more vital than ever and that they are currently evaluating virtual options for the fall.
“We are looking at a virtual option and allow them to come to the club for a few times a week to still get that socialization and physical activity or tutoring, but doing it in a small environment,” Chapman said. “There are a lot of components, so a lot of our focus is to work around the kids’ needs. We’ll continue to operate safely and exceed standards.”
