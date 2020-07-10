UPDATE 4:27 p.m.:
Three Cooke County residents with active coronavirus infection are currently hospitalized, Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said Friday. He did not have a breakdown of which hospitals they were in.
FULL REPORT 4 p.m.:
Cooke County officials have confirmed a second death linked to the coronavirus.
Cathy Lloyd, administrative assistant with the Cooke County Judge’s Office, said Friday, July 10, that officials had confirmed the death of 30-year-old Gainesville resident Hector Garcia. Information released by family on social media stated Garcia died Thursday, July 9, of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Cause of death hadn’t been confirmed by the county, “but he was on our list of active cases and had been hospitalized out of town for a while,” Lloyd said.
The county had 39 active coronavirus cases among Cooke County residents before Garcia’s death was factored in, out of a total 101 cases, according to county data released early Friday, July 10. The tally of active cases included 13 youth incarcerated at the Gainesville State School, Lloyd said.
One other fatality linked to the coronavirus had been reported July 1. Lloyd said Friday the county had not received any updated information on the cause of death for 33-year-old Jared Krahl, the Gainesville man who authorities said succumbed to illness June 30 after testing positive for the coronavirus “days prior.”
Officials continue to advise residents to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Guidelines include frequent hand washing, disinfecting and cleaning frequently touched surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes, practicing social distancing by keeping six feet away from people not in your own household, staying home when you feel sick, covering your mouth and nose with a face covering when distancing isn’t feasible and remaining alert for symptoms of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.