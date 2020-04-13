Cooke County now has two active COVID-19 cases, the county's COVID-19 Joint Information Center announced Monday evening, April 13.
JIC member Tamara Sieger said no other details were available Monday, including where the patient resides. Sieger is also spokeswoman for Gainesville Fire-Rescue.
Cooke County's first active COVID-19 case was announced late Friday, April 10.
Other statistics released late Monday by the JIC indicate that out of 179 tests conducted, 165 have returned negative results and another 12 were pending. The statistics were current as of noon Monday.
City Manager Barry Sullivan previously said more residents have been tested, the Register reported last week. However, the JIC does not receive statistics for residents tested outside of the county unless one happens to test positive.
The county's two active cases cover residents of Cooke County. Two health care workers who are employed in Cooke County but don't reside here had tested positive earlier for COVID-19, the disease cased by the new coronavirus, the Register previously reported.
One Cooke County resident who was believed to have had the disease in February and recovered also received a positive result from an antibody test, the Register reported last week. Antibody test results are not included in official tallies as they don't necessarily indicate active infections -- just that someone was infected at some point and developed an immune response.
