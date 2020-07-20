Four employees at a Muenster medical clinic are isolating at home after testing positive for the pandemic coronavirus.
Muenster Memorial Hospital CEO Brian Roland said in a press release issued Monday, July 20, that an employee at Muenster Memorial Hospital Family Health Clinic was tested Thursday, July 16. Three others initially tested negative, but were retested Sunday, July 19, after beginning to show symptoms.
“We had an employee who felt unwell Thursday, was tested and sent home to quarantine,” Roland said in the release. “We immediately closed the clinic, tested the remainder of the staff and did a deep cleaning.” All staff besides the employee who felt sick tested negative Thursday, according to the release.
However, three more staff members reported symptoms Sunday and were retested. They were directed to isolate at home when retesting showed positive results.
Hospital spokeswoman Gayla Blanton said all four staffers remained quarantined at home as of Monday. There had been no reports of any clinic patients showing symptoms after having visited the clinic last week, she said.
Muenster Memorial Hospital also had no patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, Blanton said Monday.
The rest of the clinic's employees were to be retested Monday and periodically as needed, according to the release. The clinic is to be closed for several days "with deep cleaning by a certified firm scheduled today and another deep clean on Wednesday," the release went on to state.
Appointments during that time will be rescheduled. Providers will conduct telehealth visits and handle calls for refills, according to the release, and the clinic's phone line will be answered.
Roland said in the release that staff were wearing masks during patient visits and patients were also required to wear masks. “The risk of exposure to patients is extremely remote,” he added in the release.
“It is our position to be very transparent with our community regarding the hospital’s COVID status,” Roland said. He encouraged anyone with concerns to call him at 940-759-6153.
Cooke County had 57 active infections of the coornavirus as of Friday, July 17, according to data county officials released over the weekend. A total of 155 cases have been reported, including two fatalities.
As of press time Monday, there were 3,804,907 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 140,811 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 336,301 reported cases and 4,014 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
