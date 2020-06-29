Seven more youth have tested positive for the coronavirus at Gainesville State School, officials with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced Sunday.
The report comes just days after the agency announced its first youth who tested positive - bringing the total active youth cases to eight.
A TJJD press release states all youth who have tested positive remain on campus for treatment.
In addition, another youth development coach has tested positive for the coronavirus, the release states. The status of the staffer who tested positive wasn’t provided. This marks the third staffer to test positive. One tested positive last week and was last reported on campus June 16. The other staffer marked the facility’s first case of the coronavirus. She was announced with a positive on May 19. That employee no longer works for the agency.
The facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has 112 incarcerated youth and 257 employees, according to a previous Register report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.