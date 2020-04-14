FULL REPORT 2:51 p.m.:
The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is halting admissions at juvenile facilities around the state, the department announced Tuesday, April 14, in a press release, including the Gainesville State School.
Admissions will be on hold for two weeks beginning Tuesday, according to a statement from TJJD Executive Director Camille Cain. The hold could be extended beyond April 27 depending on the circumstances, according to Cain.
The move is meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. No youth in a state facility has tested positive for the virus, according to the statement, and a spokesman said none of the staff at Gainesville State School had, either.
On April 2, the TJJD announced that an employee at the Giddings State School had tested positive for the new coronavirus. TJJD spokesman Brian Sweany said the employee worked in IT and had no contact with youth at the facility. He was the only staff member at a TJJD juvenile facility or halfway house to test positive for the coronavirus, Sweany said Tuesday afternoon. The employee received the positive test result April 2 and has not returned to the campus since leaving work March 30, according to Sweany.
The TJJD website states everyone who enters one of the TJJD facilities is screened for fever and other symptoms of COVID-19. Staff are required to wear masks and in-person volunteer work and family visitation was entirely suspended, except for chaplain or attorney visits.
The department operates five secure juvenile facilities — in Gainesville, Brownwood, Mart, Giddings and Edinburg. The agency also runs six halfway houses in San Antonio, Brownwood, Harlingen, Roanoke, El Paso and Fort Worth.
ORIGINAL 2:09 p.m.:
The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is halting admissions at juvenile facilities around the state, the department announced this afternoon in a press release, including the Gainesville State School.
Admissions will be on hold for two weeks beginning today, Tuesday, April 14, according to a statement from TJJD Executive Director Camille Cain. The hold could be extended beyond April 27 depending on the circumstances, according to Cain.
The move is meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. No youth in a state facility has tested positive for the virus, according to the statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.