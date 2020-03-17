UPDATE 12:53 p.m.:
Sacred Heart School in Muenster has extended its break through March 30, based on recommendations from the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.
Pilot Point and Whitesboro school districts had announced last week that their break would be extended through Sunday, March 22.
UPDATE 12:50 p.m.:
Walnut Bend ISD is also extending spring break. A statement was posted to the school's Facebook page:
UPDATE 12:42 p.m.:
A statement on Valley View Independent School District's website shows the school district is extending spring break through March 27.
UPDATE 12:38 p.m.:
Sivells Bend Independent School District Lisa Slaughter told the Register that Sivells Bend schools will extend spring break through March 27, as well. She provided a statement similar to the ones from other county school districts.
UPDATE 12:28 p.m.:
Muenster Independent School District is extending break through March 27. A full statement was posted to the ISD's Facebook page:
UPDATE 12:21 p.m.:
Gainesville Independent School District is also extending spring break through March 27. GISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger provided a statement to the Register with similar wording to Callisburg's. All GISD district and campus offices will be closed to the public for the duration of the longer break, according to the statement. All extracurricular activities during the break are canceled and other school events are postponed.
UPDATE 12:16 p.m.:
St. Mary's School Principal Kim Otto said the private Catholic school is also extending spring break through March 27. Sports and other extracurricular activities will be canceled or postponed through that period, she said. The school will continue to communicate updates to parents via email and text as well as through its website, smsmustangs.com.
UPDATE 12:11 p.m.:
Superintendent Trevor Rogers of Lindsay Independent School District announced Lindsay schools are also extending spring break through March 27.
The extension is being implemented at all Cooke County schools, Rogers said.
A statement from Rogers similar to the statement from Callisburg's Don Metzler was posted minutes ago to Lindsay ISD's Facebook page:
ORIGINAL 12:03 p.m.:
Callisburg Independent School District and Era Independent School District are extending their spring break through March 27, the superintendents announced about noon Tuesday, March 17.
This is a developing report and will be updated.
Era ISD Superintendent Jeremy Thompson and Callisburg ISD Superintendent Don Metzler informed the Register directly about their respective schools' decisions.
A full statement regarding Callisburg from Metzler is below:
"Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Cooke County, in an abundance of caution, Callisburg ISD, along with most neighboring school districts, will extend Spring Break to include the week of March 24-27. The closure includes the cancellation of all extracurricular activities and school events during this same time. The only exception will be our school board meeting planned for March 24. We will have a much shorter agenda for that meeting and will not be recognizing “Students of the Month”. We will recognize those students later.
"The decision for the extended closure comes as a result of collaboration with state and county health officials and other education leaders.
"We ask for your patience as we navigate this unprecedented situation and work through additional details. As we have more specifics about what services we will be able to provide for families in need during the closure, we will communicate those directly to parents.
"Callisburg ISD will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation prior to reopening school on Monday, March 30, and will communicate across all platforms as updates become available.
"The Texas Education Agency will provide guidance regarding course credit, compulsory attendance, accountability standards, and school funding. The superintendents and district leaders in North Texas will receive regular communication on the waiver process and other steps to support the continued education of our students for the rest of the 2019-202 school year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.