FULL REPORT 5:20 p.m.:
An employee at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon, June 30.
Leaders at the Boys & Girls Clubs learned of the diagnosis Monday, June 29, and notified other employees or youth members that day who may have been exposed to the employee during the two weeks prior to the diagnosis, B&GC CEO Josh Chapman said Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, the facility at 315 N. Denton St. was shut down until Monday, July 13, to prevent further spread of the pandemic virus.
Chapman said the facility will be deep-cleaned during the shutdown. Involved employees will be tested for the coronavirus before returning to work, the organization said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.
The statement advised anyone involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs to contact their medical provider if they begin to show symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The employee who tested positive “is following strict medical guidelines and will remain in quarantine as recommended by their doctor,” Chapman said in an emailed statement.
In a follow-up interview, he added the employee is “in good spirits and they're doing very well.”
He declined to say whether the employee is a resident of Cooke County out of concern for following federal privacy regulations.
As of noon Tuesday, there were 32 active coronavirus cases among Cooke County residents, according to county officials. That total included eight cases among youth at the Gainesville State School reported Thursday, June 25, and over the weekend.
Chapman said the Boys & Girls Clubs had implemented "strict COVID-19 policies and procedures" including having employees wear masks, diligent hand hygiene, increased facility cleaning and limiting employee and youth interactions.
Employees and other adults entering the building have been required to wear masks since worker training before the organization’s June 1 reopening, Chapman said by phone. Youth are divided into groups of 10 and once one group leaves a room, the room is shut down and sanitized before another group may enter, he said.
"Doing those things, I think that helped, and that will prove to be a positive thing that we've done to be safe,” Chapman said. “The likelihood is we're going to have to continue to deal with this, and it's not going anywhere. I'm very thankful that they've done such a good job at utilizing the tools and the strategies to keep this contained.”
The organization has 120 youth registered for its programs this summer. Chapman estimated there were 30 to 40 employees.
