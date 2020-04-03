The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent announced this evening it's recommending that people wear face masks when visiting public areas like grocery stores and pharmacies in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
"We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms ('asymptomatic') and that even those who eventually develop symptoms ('pre-symptomatic') can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms," the CDC explained in a page on its website. "This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms."
Because of that, the CDC is recommending cloth face coverings for people who go into public settings where other social distancing measures, like remaining 6 feet from other people at all times, are hard to maintain. The recommendation is especially for areas that have been shown to have community transmission, according to the CDC.
It's still advising that other measures like social distancing and diligent hand washing are the paramount ways to slow the spread.
"CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others," the CDC goes on to state. "Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
"The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance."
