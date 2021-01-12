Cooke County has launched an online registration portal for residents wanting to get on a waiting list for a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the pandemic coronavirus.
To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, visit the Cooke County website at www.co.cooke.tx.us. Click on "COVID-19 Vaccination Sign-up | CLICK HERE" in the red bar at the top of the county homepage.
"While we are still waiting to receive the vaccine, this will start the registration process so we can notify you when vaccine becomes available," a statement from the county reads.
To register, you need an email address. The email will be used to send you a notification with a date, time and location to be vaccinated. Officials advise to check your junk or spam folders regularly.
"If you know of someone who needs to register but has no access to email, please help find a way to share with them," the county's statement read. "We know not all citizens are email or tech savvy, but we hope they can rely on their family or friends to help get them signed up."
Residents seeking to be vaccinated can also get information on how they may be able to do so in the future from their primary doctor or one of the local pharmacies.
Tom Thumb pharmacy is asking customers who want more information to sign up for notifications online at https://www.tomthumb.com/my-vaccine-communication.html. CVS is providing information on its website at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
