Cooke County officials decided today to close county offices to the public and offer services by appointment only.
The decision came after deliberation in closed session during a meeting of the Cooke County Commissioners' Court this morning, March 25.
Doors to the county buildings will be locked and residents must call ahead to make an appointment if they need a service, officials said. The county's main phone line is 940-668-5500.
