Depot Day 2020 has been canceled.
Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Tobias said Friday, Aug. 21, that the chamber board had decided to cancel the annual festival because of the coronavirus. It had been scheduled for Oct. 10, according to the chamber calendar.
"We were hoping to not have to make this call, but with recommendations from local medical professionals and after a meeting with the mayor and our board of directors we felt like this was the best call to make," Tobias said. "Many other surrounding areas are canceling their similar events as well."
Gov. Greg Abbott declared in June that outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people require the explicit approval of local officials.
This year would have been the festival’s 34th iteration. An estimated 10,000 people attended Depot Day in October 2019, the Register previously reported -- among the best turnouts the chamber had seen for the festival.
Previously, the chamber also canceled most of its Summer Sounds series of concerts this season out of concern that the coronavirus pandemic could spread at such events.
"As difficult as this all is to cancel a large public event like [Depot Day], safety is our top priority for our attendees, vendors, volunteers and staff members," Tobias said. "We are hoping to make Depot Day 2021 even bigger and better next year!"
Depot Day next year is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
