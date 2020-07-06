Free testing for the coronavirus will be available Wednesday through Friday this week behind North Texas Medical Center, according to Cooke County officials.
Testing will be by appointment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-10, according to Cathy Lloyd, administrative assistant with the Cooke County Judge’s Office. It will take place at the north parking lot behind NTMC, 1900 Hospital Blvd. — access will be from Old Sivells Bend Road.
Appointments must be scheduled by visiting texas.curativeinc.com/welcome. The registration process includes a questionnaire about what symptoms you are experiencing.
Registration will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, and will close at 3 p.m. July 10.
Patients do not need a doctor’s referral and there’s no cost associated with the tests, Lloyd said.
The test is by self-administered oral swab. It’s being made available for people experiencing symptoms and “is for active virus, not antibody,” Lloyd said.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state of Texas is spending $45 million on 300,000 tests from Curative, a Los Angeles-area startup, the Texas Tribune reported in May. Curative’s CEO, Fred Turner, told dot.LA the new test has a 10% rate of false negatives but “the sensitivity is at least as good if not better than the nasal pharyngeal swab tests.”
Cooke County has reported one death linked to the coronavirus. The county’s most recent data release as of noon Thursday, July 2, showed the county had 37 active cases.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a novel coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.