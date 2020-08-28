Gainesville Independent School District now has five confirmed cases of the coronavirus, Superintendent DesMontes Stewart confirmed Friday afternoon, Aug. 28.
Stewart said one teacher and two students from Robert E. Lee Intermediate School, 2100 N. Grand Ave., have tested positive for the pandemic virus, as well as two students from Gainesville High School, 2201 S. I-35. One of the students at Lee Intermediate and the two GHS students were confirmed by the district Thursday, Aug. 24.
The one teacher and four students who have tested positive will not be allowed back to their respective campuses until medical documentation is provided to the district, according to information provided by Gainesville ISD.
Those quarantined because of the positive cases include one student at Gainesville Junior High School, 1201 Lindsay St.; one student at Lee Intermediate; one student at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Dr.; and one student at W.E. Chalmers Elementary School, 600 Radio Hill Road, Stewart said.
As of Friday afternoon, none of the district's staff was quarantined except for the teacher who has the positive case, he said.
Stewart said all students who have come in "close contact" as defined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines have been quarantined.
“Students or staff who come into 'close contact' with a positive individual will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and may not return to campus during that time,” according to the district's isolation protocols for students or staff displaying coronavirus symptoms.
Close contact is defined as being directly exposed to infectious secretions such as being coughed on while not wearing a mask or face shield or being within six feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes while not wearing a mask or face shield at any time in the past 14 days at the same time the person infected was contagious.
According to a letter the school district sent to parents Thursday afternoon, the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone who might've been exposed to the Lee teacher on campus is Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your student’s health, follow the CDC
guidelines for people who have had close contact and contact your primary care physician if your child
develops symptoms,” the letter states.
District officials have said employees and students have been following the CDC's guidelines and recommendations of wearing masks, following sanitizing protocols and practicing social distancing.
Social distancing is keeping six feet away from someone not in your immediate household.
Campuses will continue sanitizing between every class, officials said.
The district has also recently updated its fever policy, according to the Gainesville ISD website. The policy now requires a student with a temperature of 100.0 or greater to stay home from school for 72 hours even with a doctor's note. The policy states students must be fever-free without medication for 72 hours before returning to school. The district's previous policy was 24 hours, according to district spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger.
Through Thursday, there were 29 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Friday. Five fatalities were previously reported. A total of 304 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
Cathy Lloyd, administrative assistant with the Cooke County Judge’s Office, said Friday that two of the county’s residents with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Thursday evening.
As of press time Friday, there were 5,902,374 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 181,435 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 615,244 reported cases and 12,376 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
