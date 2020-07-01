The Gainesville Police Association is postponing its Independence Day cookout as a precaution in light of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman said Wednesday, July 1.
"We regret to inform everyone that due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Cooke County, we must postpone our annual July 4 cookout," Michael Warren with GPD said. "We will be scheduling a new date and will advise everyone when that is set."
The association's fifth annual cookout had been scheduled for Saturday, July 4, at B.P. Douglas Park, 529 N. Throckmorton St.
