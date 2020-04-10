UPDATE 8:59 p.m.:
A total of 36 tests are currently pending, JIC spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby said.
ORIGINAL 8:39 p.m.:
A Gainesville resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home, the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center announced late Friday, April 10.
It's the first positive result for a Cooke County resident, according to the release.
The positive result was confirmed Friday and the county health authority was immediately notified, according to a JIC press release. Officials have begun the process of contact tracing -- interviewing and notifying those who may have had contact with the patient.
The patient quarantined themselves at home while awaiting test results and is continuing recovery at home, the release stated.
"While no one is surprised that we have been affected by the spread of this virus, be assured our medical professionals and emergency personnel are prepared and stand ready to address this situation," Mayor Jim Goldsworthy said in the release. "Please take notice and use the confirmation of this virus in our community to make sure that you and your family are doing everything you can to adhere to the social distancing guidelines and current shelter in place orders.
"Please pray for the affected individual and continue to pray for us all. With adherence and unity we will weather this storm.”
A positive test result doesn't change what officials are recommending to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Tonight's case was the first positive reported out of 163 tests conducted in Cooke County, according to the release. Another 126 had come back negative and 32 were pending, the release stated. The status of four tests was not immediately clear.
Two health care workers who were employed but do not reside in Cooke County had also tested positive, the Register previously reported. Those cases were not counted as Cooke County cases because state and federal tallies go by place of residence, not place of employment.
One person had also received a positive result from an antibody test for the new coronavirus, the Register reported Thursday. Antibody tests are not used in official tallies since they do not necessarily indicate a current infection -- just that someone had at some point been infected and developed an immune response.
