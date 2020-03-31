logo BREAKING NEWS.jpg

In an executive order announced during a 2 p.m. press conference today, March 31, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is ordering schools to remain closed until May 4 in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.

Texans are advised to limit their activity to essential services only, such as getting groceries, visiting the bank or remaining physically active in ways that maintain social distance.

This report will be updated.

WATCH LIVE: 2 p.m. press conference from Gov. Greg Abbott

