Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office released updated guidance for individuals, businesses and houses of worship including recommendations that people refrain from gathering socially in groups of more than five people.

Detailed health protocols for individuals and a range of types of businesses — from theaters to restaurants, retail outlets, salons and offices — were posted to the governor’s website at gov.texas.gov/opentexas after the governor’s press conference Tuesday afternoon, May 5.

Protocols for individuals include staying at least 6 feet away from others outside your own household; checking yourself for symptoms resembling COVID-19; washing your hands when entering a business and after interacting with people or items there; staying away from people over age 65 and avoiding groups of more than five people. The protocols also recommend using cloth face masks over the nose and mouth at businesses or when with people outside your own household.

People over age 65 are still advised to stay home as much as possible because they’re at greater risk if they do contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Dine-in customers at restaurants may not gather at tables with more than six people, according to the governor’s health protocols.

Attendees at church services and weddings must keep 6 feet away — about two empty seats — from other people in a row that aren’t in their household or who they didn’t attend with. Every other row must be kept empty, too. Those at funeral services are advised to follow the same guidance as for churches.

The health protocols strongly emphasize the importance of wearing masks when visiting a beauty salon.

Barbershops, hair and nail salons and tanning salons are permitted to open starting Friday, May 8, Abbott announced Tuesday. Gyms and nonessential offices and manufacturers may reopen May 18.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, new loss of taste or smell, headache, muscle pain or a sore throat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.