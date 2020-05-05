UPDATE 3:33 p.m.:
Gov. Greg Abbott will allow hair salons in Texas to reopen Friday — and gyms will be allowed to open May 18.
The businesses will be required to follow certain rules, however, as the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus. Hair stylists will be able to only work with one customer at a time. People waiting in barber shops will have to maintain 6-foot separation or wait outside.
Meanwhile, gyms will be required to operate at a maximum of 25% of capacity. Showers and locker rooms will be closed, and equipment must be disinfected after each use.
Abbott made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday. It came as the number of coronavirus cases in Texas increased to at least 33,369, including 906 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The virus is present in 216 out of the state's 254 counties.
The total of tests conducted in Texas stands at 427,210, the DSHS figures show.
ORIGINAL 3:25 p.m.:
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference Tuesday, May 5, that the state will lift restrictions this Friday, May 8, that had forced hair and nail salons and barbershops to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
This report will be updated.
