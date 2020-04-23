Two more people infected by the novel coronavirus have since recovered, bringing the county’s active case count down to two, the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center announced Thursday afternoon, April 23.
According to the JIC, 256 county residents have been tested for the virus as of noon Thursday. Of those, 237 are negative and 14 are pending results. Three people who tested positive have since recovered and two cases remain active. It takes two to three days for test results to come back after lab specimens are sent.
City Manager Barry Sullivan told council members earlier this month that more residents have been tested. However, the JIC does not receive statistics for residents tested outside of the county unless one happens to test positive, according to archived Register reports.
County statistics include residents of Cooke County only. Two health care workers who are employed in Cooke County but don’t reside here had tested positive earlier for the new coronavirus, the Register previously reported.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. As of press time Thursday, there were 856,209 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide and 47,272 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 21,981 reported cases and 574 deaths.
Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates as the situation surrounding the new coronavirus is developing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.