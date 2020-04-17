One of Cooke County’s patients with a confirmed case of the new coronavirus has recovered, the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center announced Friday, April 17.
Data released Friday included more information about patients’ city of residence, age and sex. Three of Cooke County’s confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been in Gainesville patients while the fourth was from an unincorporated area, according to the data.
“The method of transmission for all cases is considered community spread,” a statement posted to the JIC’s Facebook page indicated. “We are reporting additional demographic information… as we have have began receiving more consistent information for cases in Cooke County.”
Of the four cases, two were confirmed in patients in their 20s, one was a patient in their 30s and the fourth was a patient in their 60s. Three were men and one was a woman.
No deaths were reported as of Friday.
According to the JIC, 212 county residents have been tested for the virus as of noon Friday, with 202 tests coming back negative and six pending.
It takes two to three days for test results to come back after lab specimens are sent, JIC spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby said Thursday, April 16.
City Manager Barry Sullivan told Gainesville city council members earlier this month that more residents have been tested. However, the JIC does not receive statistics for residents tested outside of the county unless one happens to test positive.
County statistics include residents of Cooke County only. Two health care workers who are employed in Cooke County but don’t reside here had tested positive earlier for the new coronavirus, the Register previously reported.
One Cooke County resident who was believed to have had the disease in February and recovered also received a positive result from an antibody test, according to archived Register reports. Antibody test results are not included in official tallies as they don’t necessarily indicate active infections — just that someone was infected at some point and developed an immune response.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
As of press time Friday, there were 684,920 reported cases of the new coronavirus nationwide and 34,614 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 17,423 reported cases and 436 deaths.
