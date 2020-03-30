Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Windy with rain showers. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.