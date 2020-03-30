Gainesville Independent School District announced today, Monday, March 30, that the district and other Cooke County schools are planning to remain closed through Friday, April 17.
"Cooke County schools and offices are scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 20," a press release from GISD indicated. "Administrative teams in each district will continue to evaluate the recommendations of the Cooke County Health Department as well as the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to determine whether a longer closure beyond April 17 will be necessary."
The school encouraged families and staff to "remain vigilant in their efforts to stay healthy and stay at home."
Teachers will still be teaching remotely or using preprinted packets during the extended closure, according to the release.
The announcement comes as a result of a group decision Monday, March 30, by Cooke County superintendents, the release indicated.
Superintendents of Walnut Bend and Sivells Bend released similar statements Monday, as well. A spokesperson for Sacred Heart School added the private Catholic school in Muenster would also remain closed through April 17.
