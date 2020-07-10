A sixth employee at Gainesville State School tested positive for the coronavirus late this afternoon, Friday, July 10, a Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman said.
The male youth development coach was last on campus June 29, according to TJJD spokesman Brian Sweany. Other information including his condition was not immediately available.
The first employee to test positive for the coronavirus was reported by the TJJD on May 19. That person is no longer with the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678. Four more tested positive June 24, June 26, July 1 and July 7, the Register previously reported.
As of Friday evening, 12 of the 13 youth who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus had recovered, the Register previously reported, and the facility had no new youth cases.
All youth and staffers at the facility are to be tested for the coronavirus Monday and Tuesday, July 13-14, the Register previously reported. The state of Texas is paying for the testing, which consists of a mouth swab, and teams from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice will provide training and assistance for TJJD staff to administer the tests.
Gainesville State School has 109 incarcerated youth and 257 employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.