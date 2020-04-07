The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is closing state parks at the end of business today, Tuesday, April 7, the department announced this morning.
Parks are closing at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott, according to a press release from the TPWD, "in order to maintain the safest environment for visitors, volunteers and staff."
It's only the latest in a string of closures and cancellations related to limiting the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“All state parks will remain temporarily closed until public health and safety conditions improve," TPWD Executive Director Carter Smith said in the release. "During the closure, staff will continue to steward and care for the parks to ensure they can be immediately reopened to visitors at the appropriate time.”
Texas state parks saw nearly 740,000 visitors throughout March, according to the release, despite increasingly restrictive visitor use measures such as closure of sites where groups could gather and near elimination of on-site transactions.
The Texas State Parks Customer Service Center is contacting those with overnight and day-use reservations starting with the closest dates to arrange reimbursements. Group and facility reservations have also been canceled through April 30; canceled reservations won't be charged normal administrative fees, according to the release.
Day passes purchased through the state parks' online reservation system will also be refunded without penalties. Both overnight and day use reservations will be automatically canceled; people do not need to contact the parks system.
Questions about state park reservations can be emailed to customer.service@tpwd.texas.gov and general park information is on the Texas state parks' website at TexasStateParks.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.