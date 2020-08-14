FULL REPORT 4:17 p.m.:
The rest of the Gainesville Summer Sounds season of outdoor concerts is off, the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce announced early Friday afternoon, Aug. 14.
The series normally takes place in May, June and July each summer in downtown Gainesville, but its beginning this year had been postponed to June, moving the May lineup to August. Then the concert set for July 31 was canceled as a precaution in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the concert that had been planned for Aug. 28 is canceled, too, in a decision made Thursday, Aug. 13, according to chamber Executive Director Morgan Tobias.
“We have come to this decision in an effort to keep families, volunteers, and employees safe during the COVID-19 emergency,” according to a statement issued Friday by the chamber. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the pandemic coronavirus.
“With rising local case numbers and increased hospitalization, we remain optimistic that small measures like this cancellation will help decrease our local case counts. Hopefully this minor inconvenience will help keep businesses open and assist in efforts to start school in person this fall with little to no restrictions,” the statement continued.
Through Thursday, there were 25 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Friday. Five fatalities were previously reported. A total of 258 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
The decision to cancel the August Summer Sounds concert was based on guidance from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office as well as from local health authorities and medical professionals, according to the statement.
Abbott declared in June that outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people require the explicit approval of local officials. An estimated 2,000 people turned out for the first concert that month, the Register previously reported.
Summer Sounds is in its 11th year.
No decision has been made to cancel other chamber events, Tobias said. A movie night is set for Sept. 12 at the Gainesville Farmers Market and the chamber’s annual Depot Day festival remains scheduled for Oct. 10, according to the chamber’s calendar. A few ribbon cuttings, Rise & Shine breakfasts and afternoon mixers are on the calendar as well.
