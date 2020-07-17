UPDATE 12:38 p.m.:
Chamber Executive Director Morgan Tobias and Gainesville Mayor Jim Goldsworthy stated in a joint press release that the decision to cancel this month's Summer Sounds concert came "in an effort to keep families, volunteers and employees as safe as possible during the COVID-19 emergency."
"With rising local case numbers and increased hospitalization, we remain optimistic that small measures like this cancellation will help decrease our local case counts," the statement went on. "Hopefully this minor inconvenience will help keep businesses open and assist in efforts to start school in person this fall with little to no restrictions."
The statement encouraged the public to maintain social distancing as well as to get tested or self-quarantine as needed to limit the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
ORIGINAL 12:13 p.m.:
The Summer Sounds concert planned for July 31 has been canceled, Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Tobias said Friday morning, July 17.
The chamber canceled the event based on the governor's recommendations for large outdoor events during the coronavirus pandemic and on input from local medical professionals, Tobias said.
“This is something we were looking forward to all year long, but we just want to make sure that everybody stays safe and we want to make sure that the kiddos can go to school August," Tobias said. "That’s one of our main concerns. And we also obviously want to decrease our counts and hospitalizations in the area as well.”
An estimated 2,000 people turned out for the June concert in the summer event series in downtown Gainesville, the Register previously reported.
This report will be updated.
