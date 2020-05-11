The immediate future of Butterfield Stage Players is up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only has it had to cancel Fish Fest, where the upcoming season of shows is introduced, but the community theater’s summer musicals have also been indefinitely postponed.
Vice President of Marketing Alfred Weser has been with involved with Butterfield for five years and he said once the coronavirus began to impact the country and Cooke County, it became clear a decision to start postponing and canceling events had to be made.
“We didn’t have anything on our docket yet and we didn’t know how it was going to affect us,” Weser said. “Once we saw the scope of what it all entailed, that’s when we decided to follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommendations. We had to cancel Fish Fest, which we do every May. That’s our first big event of our season and that’s when we announce our season and get the community together and support live theater and camaraderie.
“It was really tough and difficult decision because that’s our big season announcement fundraiser and it’s just a really great event to get the community together.”
With the fall season in question, Weser said Butterfield is considering a change to its slate.
“The other thing we’re looking at is we had picked our next season, but looking at the current state of the nation, people’s mindsets are a little different, so we are thinking we don’t want to do the drama we had picked out and maybe we want to do a comedy which might be a reprieve of sorts,” Weser said. “Now we’re trying to figure out if we want to do a new season.”
Weser said there are several facets that go into picking a show. The rights holders to each play have been understanding, he added.
“Before we can announce the season, we have to secure the rights to be able to perform the shows,” Weser said. “We had looked at acquiring the rights to those shows, but luckily all of the people that you buy the rights from, like Music Theatre International and Concord Theatricals, they are being very, very lenient to the rights to the shows right now. When you secure the rights to a show, you have to let them know what show, how many people and what price you’ll charge.”
The Butterfield theater seats 110 people and because of the smaller environment, Weser said he thinks it will be very difficult to control crowds. As a result, when to reopen is still in limbo.
“We don’t know what the answer is yet, but we have to decide if we have to close off every two seats,” Weser said. “Are we going to allow 10 people inside at a time? Right now we don’t plan to reopen with the rest of the country. We don’t have any shows scheduled right now, but we do have our summer musical that was supposed to be in June and right now that has been postponed.”
With the timing of the shows being pushed back. Weser is worried if the casts will be able to perform.
“It’s upsetting because a lot of the kids I cast were extremely talented, but the further we push the show back, can the actors do the show with the new dates?” Weser said. “Some were only here for the summer. One kid goes to college in Wichita Falls, so will they be able to do it? Then if it gets pushed back and conflicts with school opening in Gainesville, what do we do?”
Tentatively, Cabaret is planned for July and Mary Poppins Jr. is scheduled for August. As for everything else, Weser said Butterfield is still playing it by ear.
“The one thing we’re proud of is we are putting our patrons first and taking into account their mindsets,” Weser said. “We genuinely believe that right now, people are still a little scared. We definitely have a wide range that we cull our performers from and with that being the case, we know some people are reticent to drive and be involved in a production that people are coming all over. We don’t want any of our actors to feel uncomfortable our put any of our youth at risk.”
