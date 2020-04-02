Don’t forget to wear blue Friday, April 3, for Go Blue Day in Texas when Texans wear the official color of prevention of child abuse.
While the coronavirus has changed most Americans’ daily lives, many children are still in need of governmental services.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of North Texas has been affected by the coronavirus in a plethora of ways and executive director Vicki Robertson said many aspects of the organization are up in the air at this time.
“We still don’t know how it’s all going to play out,” Robertson said. “For the past three weeks or longer, our advocates have been teleconferencing like Skyping or Facebook because they can’t see them in person. Some even see the kids from the front porch. We’re obviously taking measures. All of our meetings have been Zoom meetings.”
Robertson said CASA, based in Gainesville, is currently in an adjustment period and she is concerned how things will play out.
“In an adjacent county, two children died in foster care and nobody was checking on them because of the restrictions,” Robertson said. “That’s always a concern. There is worry. We’re all being as diligent as we can given the restrictions. I think the volunteers are great building a rapport with kids, so think it’s going to continue. It’s absolutely harder, but they’re making it work.”
April is also National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Last week, CASA employees began working from home and Robertson said her staff is getting used to it.
“It makes it hard to communicate with the advocates and with our coworkers,” Robertson said. “That’s an adjustment as well. On a bigger scale, we’re very concerned about funding. We had to reschedule a fundraiser and we kind of figured next year’s funding would be affected, but it may be this year’s budget and that’s scary to me. We’ll have to make do.”
Robertson said the most important thing is everybody’s safety.
She also said she is worried about volunteer involvement in the future.
“The average volunteer is an advocate for three or three and a half years and because it’s a volunteer position, it’s more of a marine corps of volunteer jobs,” Robertson said. “There are frustrations, so on a normal year about 25% fall off, but it hasn’t hit us yet. We’re OK today, but if this continues too long, we may struggle to recruit people. We’re always looking for people to be volunteers.”
Besides how CASA is being affected, Robertson fears the children will be impacted.
According to the Texas Tribune, hotline tips to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services fell from 11,179 to 9,344 per week between late February and mid-March.
“I think the hardest part of this right now is the uncertainty of how long it’s going to last and how it’s going to affect the children,” Robertson said. “One of my biggest concerns is families stressed out. Studies show that child abuse happens when stress happens and families are unable to cope. I’m concerned about the children that are home that aren’t getting fed daily or getting the best care they need.
“To protect people, some kids are more vulnerable. It’s not because anybody wants it to be that way, but it’s one of the side effects.”
While the future is uncertain for CASA, Robertson said they are taking it one day at a time.
“We’re looking at our options and how much longer us and the advocates are working remotely,” Robertson said. “I suspect it will be the end of April, but we’re going to be here looking out for the children, but how we do it, I’m not sure. We’re going to continue to be there for these kids.”
