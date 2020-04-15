The Texas Workforce Commission is encouraging some jobless residents to reapply for unemployment benefits if they were denied benefits before, state Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, announced.
The TWC calculated past wages on the base period of October 2019 through September 2019. However, starting on April 5, the base period changed to January 2019-December 2019. If someone was previously previously denied unemployment benefits due to insufficient wages and had worked during the January 2019-December 2019 base period, they’re being encouraged to visit the unemployment benefit services portal to reapply online, according to an email from Springer’s office.
TWC is urging all applicants whose unemployment claims were previously denied to now reapply because both the state and federal government have loosened regulations, according to Springer’s office. Those who were previously rejected may now have access to unemployment benefits.
Those already receiving unemployment benefits might also have received a notice to contact TWC by a deadline to avoid having the TWC cancel benefits. Springer’s office indicated the TWC has waived such deadlines by default and unemployment recipients can ignore the warning.
“TWC staff told our office that making IT changes to remove the notices is not a priority,” Springer said in the email. “The priority is making sure the actual benefits have processed.”
Springer’s office also announced that the TWC’s job seekers page has been updated to include CARES Act information and an infographic that explains the unemployment claim process in simple terms. Information for parents seeking child care has been added, too, according to the email from Springer’s office.
